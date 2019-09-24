Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics Inc. 25 4.56 N/A -1.85 0.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cardlytics Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cardlytics Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics Inc. 0.00% -84% -27.2% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardlytics Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Cardlytics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cardlytics Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cardlytics Inc.’s consensus price target is $33.33, while its potential downside is -0.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Cardlytics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares. Cardlytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, Professional Diversity Network Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardlytics Inc. -4.57% -0.39% 81.93% 63.69% 58.04% 162.23% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year Cardlytics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

Cardlytics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.