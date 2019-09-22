Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Both Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.19 N/A 0.05 848.70 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 31 1.77 N/A -0.71 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.77 beta means Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.3 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Its rival Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 3.84% 6.4% 19.19% 25.45% -3.73% 12.05%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.