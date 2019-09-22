Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Since Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.19 N/A 0.05 848.70 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Nemaura Medical Inc. has a -0.09 beta which is 109.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.61% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Nemaura Medical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.