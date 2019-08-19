Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s Financial Results Comparing With AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Both Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 40 6.79 N/A 0.05 848.70 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 82.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -15.11%. Competitively AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 274.45%. Based on the data given earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares and 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. was more bullish than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.