Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) Reaches $46.19 52-Week High; Organovo Holdings (ONVO)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 25 reduced and sold their stock positions in Organovo Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 30.12 million shares, up from 23.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Organovo Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 29 New Position: 6.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Organovo Holdings, Inc. for 273,675 shares.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4551. About 264,947 shares traded. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) has declined 37.19% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ONVO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Organovo Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONVO); 10/05/2018 – Organovo to Present New Preclinical Data for Its Liver Therapeutic Tissue IND-Track Programs at the World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress; 16/04/2018 – ORGANOVO ACHIEVES KEY DEVELOPMENT MILESTONES FOR LIVER DISEASE; 16/03/2018 – ORGANOVO HOLDINGS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF SECURITIES FOR OPERATING COSTS, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ORGANOVO ACHIEVED CAPABILITIES FOR 3D BIOPRINTED TISSUES; 12/04/2018 – Organovo Presents Data on Modeling Liver Disease Using 3D Bioprinted Human Liver Tissue at The International Liver Congress™; 26/03/2018 – Organovo Division Samsara Sciences Announces Multi-Year Supply Agreement With Lonza Bioscience Solutions; 12/04/2018 – Cirius Therapeutics’ Preclinical Data Demonstrates Potential for Lead Drug Candidate MSDC-0602K in NASH; 26/03/2018 – ORGANOVO UNIT IN MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT WITH LONZA; NO TERMS; 26/03/2018 – ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC – CO’S UNIT, SAMSARA SCIENCES ENTERED NON-EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LONZA BIOSCIENCE SOLUTIONS

Organovo Holdings, Inc., an early commercial stage company, creates and creates functional and three-dimensional human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications. The company has market cap of $59.27 million. The firm develops 3D human tissue models through internal development and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic, and other partners. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s 3D human tissues could be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs.

Analysts await Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Organovo Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 288.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It has a 782.97 P/E ratio. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.