Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) Is At $48.50 Formed Wedge; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alphatec Holdings has $700 highest and $600 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 21.49% above currents $5.49 stock price. Alphatec Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by H.C. Wainwright. See Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/08/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy Old Target: $4.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $7.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) formed wedge up with $50.44 target or 4.00% above today’s $48.50 share price. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) has $1.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 237,326 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR); 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR

The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 358,603 shares traded. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has risen 74.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEC News: 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018 TO APPROXIMATE $95.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS – ALSO ANNOUNCED A $50 MLN CAPITAL RAISE, PROCEEDS OF WHICH WERE USED, IN PART, TO FUND ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 Alphatec 4Q Rev $26.3M; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Rev $21.3M; 16/03/2018 – L-5 Healthcare Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alphatec; 16/03/2018 – L-5 HEALTHCARE’S ALPHATEC HOLDINGS STAKE INCLUDES CONV PFD SHRS; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC ATEC.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.53; 10/05/2018 – Alphatec 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/03/2018 – ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC – ACQUIRED SAFEOP SURGICAL, INC

More notable recent Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alphatec Announces Favorable Judgment in NuVasive v. Miles Lawsuit – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 78% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company has market cap of $329.02 million. The Company’s product and procedural portfolio, as well as pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, XYcor Expandable Spinal Spacer System, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and thoracolumbar fixation products, such as Arsenal Degenerative, Arsenal Deformity, Arsenal CBx Cortical Bone Fixation, and Zodiac Degenerative Spinal Fixation systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 31.43 million shares or 0.43% more from 31.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 5,211 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 21,267 shares stake. Ironwood Management Llc invested in 1.72% or 51,357 shares. Principal Inc reported 309,013 shares. Sg Americas Lc invested in 2,886 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 48,875 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Whittier stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 6,550 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 7,400 shares. Mairs Power Inc owns 97,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 254,430 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 82,709 shares.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.