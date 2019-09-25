Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSII) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Shorts at Cintas (CTAS) Raised By 0.14%

Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report $-0.09 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -325.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 37,601 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q EPS 5c-EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q Rev $57.5M-$59M; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 02/04/2018 – Calian Group: CEO Kevin Ford Suffered a Cardiovascular Event Over the Easter Weekend; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had an increase of 0.14% in short interest. CTAS’s SI was 3.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.14% from 3.06 million shares previously. With 461,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s short sellers to cover CTAS’s short positions. The SI to Cintas Corporation’s float is 3.64%. The stock increased 5.00% or $12.62 during the last trading session, reaching $264.76. About 778,228 shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest

Among 2 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cintas Corp has $24800 highest and $20200 lowest target. $225’s average target is -15.02% below currents $264.76 stock price. Cintas Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $20200 target.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.75 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 33.13 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System , Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries.