Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Contrasting side by side

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 42 7.11 N/A 0.05 848.70 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soliton Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soliton Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares and 2.3% of Soliton Inc. shares. About 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Soliton Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Soliton Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Soliton Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.