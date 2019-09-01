Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Contrasting side by side

Both Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 6.88 N/A 0.05 848.70 Misonix Inc. 21 4.89 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. Misonix Inc.’s 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Misonix Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Misonix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.6% of Misonix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Misonix Inc.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Misonix Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.