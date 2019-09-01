Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has 3.61% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.50% 1.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. N/A 41 848.70 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. currently has an average price target of $41, suggesting a potential downside of -15.34%. The potential upside of the competitors is 87.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.77. In other hand, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.