Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 41 6.63 N/A 0.05 848.70 Boston Scientific Corporation 40 6.02 N/A 0.95 44.65

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiovascular Systems Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Boston Scientific Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Boston Scientific Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. are 4.3 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s average target price is $41, while its potential downside is -12.04%. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific Corporation’s average target price is $46.8, while its potential upside is 7.71%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation seems more appealing than Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.8% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 3.61% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -5.58% 6.9% 29.35% 52.46% 36.77% 60.86% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Boston Scientific Corporation.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.