Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Valuation Rose While Falcon Point Capital Has Upped by $4.74 Million Its Position; Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: VitamIn and oXygen Interventions and Cardiovascular Events (VIXIE); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mental Stress & Diesel Exhaust on Cardiovascular Health (DESTRESS); 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Association Between the Prevalence of Cardiovascular Risk Factors and New Use of Testosterone; 05/03/2018 – 5EU Surgical Procedure Volumes for Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Procedures 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 02/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Studies of Empagliflozin and Its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Effects (SUGAR)

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’18 GAS PRICE F/C 17% TO $7.15/MMBTU; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite ‘Unsafe and Unsound’ Practices in Goldman’s Forex Trading Business; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 26/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Precious Metal Miners Rise as Goldman Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

