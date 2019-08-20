Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stock Value Rose While First Light Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Trimmed by $445,500 Its Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.85. About 471,057 shares traded or 66.13% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Postnatal Enalapril to Improve Cardiovascular fUnction Following Preterm Pre-eclampsia (PICk-UP); 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 12,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 46,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 56,060 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.39M for 86.85 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,753 shares to 195,729 shares, valued at $20.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 63,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Highlights Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Acquires MacroPoint Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Kharon Partners with Descartes Systems Group to Further Enhance Denied Party Screening – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes ShipRushâ„¢ Ecommerce Shipping Solution Now Offers Full LTL Freight Support – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,847 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 31,536 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 501,308 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has invested 0.47% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 13,800 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 32,100 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 8,792 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.45 million shares. 19,564 are owned by Voloridge Investment Limited Com. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 38,679 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 512,656 shares. 100,000 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Frontier Capital Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability Company stated it has 668,220 shares. American Int Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 25,708 shares.