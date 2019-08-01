Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake Held by Falcon Point Capital Llc; Auto Data Proc (ADP) Shares Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Trimmed Position by $328,335

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 296,619 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- SamsTM TCM, Catalog No. 15747 The Sarns” TCM is indicated for controlling and; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS PRESENTS LIBERTY 360° 18-MONTH OUTCOMES; 16/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Mental Stress & Diesel Exhaust on Cardiovascular Health (DESTRESS); 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics Sues Aetna for Breach of Contract in NY State Court; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Proc (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 2,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 110,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.59 million, down from 112,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 4.17M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of stock. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 67,912 shares. 172,375 were reported by Balyasny Asset Llc. American Group has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 1,091 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Cap (Trc) holds 0% or 37 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 215,821 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd stated it has 59,883 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Element Capital Management Limited Liability reported 5,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 138,449 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Century Inc reported 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28,524 shares to 124,354 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,887 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

