Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shareholder First Light Asset Management Decreased Position by $11.17 Million; Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Lowered Stake

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video)

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 228,049 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12. 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Advisors holds 0.05% or 2,208 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Penobscot Mgmt Company Inc has 0.09% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,380 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,177 shares stake. Cleararc Cap invested in 25,093 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp stated it has 39,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 18,305 shares. First Corporation In stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 25,372 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Motco reported 4,227 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc has 5,883 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co stated it has 5,870 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 4.56 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 223,061 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cadence Bankshares Na stated it has 5,334 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 132,186 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 40,631 shares to 211,164 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 37,116 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 7,781 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 11,184 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 22,300 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 7,892 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Principal Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Perkins Incorporated reported 79,650 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 40,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Barclays Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 20,058 shares.