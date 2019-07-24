Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Increased Position by $4.74 Million; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $633,222

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) by 650.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 124,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 19,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 339,727 shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – lntact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular lntervention

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $362.5. About 5.12M shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 247 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 312,434 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Lc reported 57,272 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 23,644 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Mairs And Inc reported 95,404 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Swiss Bancorp reported 63,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 39,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 512,656 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 9,462 shares in its portfolio.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,360 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc..

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medical Products Industry Outlook: Growth Prospects Radiant – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 2.25% or 48,052 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 80,843 shares. Icon Advisers holds 7,800 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd holds 0.4% or 10,497 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.19% or 529,185 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Inc reported 2.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Management has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,956 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Btc Capital Mgmt Inc has 1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,460 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Co has 589 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advsrs Mgmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,278 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.17% or 13,121 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv reported 22,332 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Df Dent And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 884 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Dow Stocks Boeing, Visa In Focus Post-Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.