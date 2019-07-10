Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 227,971 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 Interventional Cardiology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q Rev $57.5M-$59M; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Time-Restricted Feeding on 24-hour Glycemic Control, Blood Pressure, and Cardiovascular Disease Ris; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Association Between the Prevalence of Cardiovascular Risk Factors and New Use of Testosterone; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39M for 262.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,679 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 15,450 shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability Company holds 51,378 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 31,536 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 11,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 312,434 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 668,220 were accumulated by Frontier Limited Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 11,952 shares. Dafna Capital Management Limited Com invested 0.94% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 437,139 were accumulated by Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 53,719 shares. Falcon Point Cap holds 3.03% or 143,828 shares. Amer Interest Gp, a New York-based fund reported 25,708 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 113,978 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo’s O3 Oximetry Gets FDA Nod, Boosts Patient Monitoring – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Cooper Companies Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Foresees a Fed Rate Cut: Winners & Losers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares to 571,013 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Hldgs by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: XT – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Bank Tru has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 572,926 shares. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability invested in 36,898 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsr has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp Incorporated accumulated 44,629 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 58,789 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4,146 are held by Sather Group Inc Inc. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 153,730 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust Co has invested 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Asset Strategies Inc, a New York-based fund reported 40,926 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Friess Associate has invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).