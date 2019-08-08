Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Share Value Rose While White Pine Capital Lowered Its Stake by $396,910; As Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Position by $799,730

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 10,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 21,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 107,484 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/05/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS 3Q EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effect of Efpeglenatide on Cardiovascular Outcomes in High Cardiovascular Risk Type 2 Diabetes Patients; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Ionis: Third Drug to Enter Development Under Strategic Cardiovascular-Renal-Metabolic Collaboration With AstraZeneca; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84M market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC FRSH.O – EXPECTS TO OPERATE AROUND 60 COMPANY-OWNED STORES BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S NAMES NIK RUPP AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY OWNED STORES IN COLORADO TO FRESH TAKE LLC; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Names Nik Rupp as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $30.7M; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – MARK HUTCHENS, INCUMBENT CFO, WILL REMAIN AS EVP AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Announces Refranchising Transaction in Colorado; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, FRESH TAKE, LLC WILL OPERATE A TOTAL OF 28 PAPA MURPHY’S STORES ACROSS STATE OF COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRSH); 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $0.79

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22,747 shares to 54,287 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Inc reported 36,120 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 20,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 14,051 shares. Moreover, Convergence Invest Prns Limited has 0.07% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). First Mercantile Trust Company holds 10,045 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 188,111 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Howe And Rusling invested in 233 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,278 were accumulated by Citigroup. 20,000 are owned by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0% or 1,091 shares. Parametric Port Associate Llc reported 144,781 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,593 shares stake.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ladenburg Thalmann likes Aurora Cannabis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14 – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSII) ROE Of 1.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Papa Murphy’s Announces Refranchising Transaction in Texas – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell The Pump In Papa Murphy’s – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Murphy’s Holdings: An Overlooked Competitor In A Crowded Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2017.