Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.17 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 11,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $286.37. About 1.86 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 293,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 188,111 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 482,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 252,810 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corp- Terumo Cardiovascular Procedure Kits containing Pall LG6NS LeukoGuard® Leukocyte; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions; 21/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Markets to 2022: Novel Product Launches, Recent Approvals, Research and Development Pipeline, and Blockbuster Drugs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSII); 11/03/2018 – ASTRA: TREATMENT W/SGLT-2I FOR T2D SHOWED CARDIOVASCULAR GAIN; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 23/04/2018 – cardiovascular systems inc. | viperwire advance guide wire, stealth 36 | K180416 | 04/17/2018 |

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 30,305 shares to 101,155 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,111 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 4,879 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp reported 3,874 shares. 11,822 were reported by Farmers Trust. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 961,789 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69,581 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Private Asset Management Inc reported 1,450 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 968 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 10,339 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 92,128 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. 5,965 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Lc. Fulton State Bank Na reported 1,263 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management owns 14,157 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Intersect Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1,080 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). D E Shaw & invested in 393,613 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has 25,015 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 87,818 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 32,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 21,278 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 51,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Century reported 74,996 shares. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 347,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 22,216 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.08% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 100,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corp by 175,616 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $14.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX).

