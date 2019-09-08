Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holder Dafna Capital Management Lowered Stake as Stock Rose; J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Northstar Asset Management Llc

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease (VIBE); 27/03/2018 – lnflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk Due to Diabetes or Pre-Diabetes; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC – PRE-IND MEETING WITH U.S. FDA DIVISION OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL PRODUCTS DCRP WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 18, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,786 are owned by Amer National Bank. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 5,378 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd reported 0.72% stake. Pennsylvania invested in 158,246 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.14M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company owns 119,867 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amp Ltd holds 1.47M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 9,699 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 55,170 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Girard Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,477 shares. Cambridge Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 303,236 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Ma reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). American Century Cos owns 74,996 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 5.45M shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) or 26,535 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 34,393 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.08% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Sterling Cap Llc invested in 48,739 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Ltd Llc has 59,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 78,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 1.13 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Country Club Tru Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 6,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 38,679 shares.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 128% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Consider Betting On CONMED Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Feature LIBERTY 360° Three-year Outcomes Data at 2019 Amputation Prevention Symposium – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Growth Stocks With Big-Time Momentum – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at Three September Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.