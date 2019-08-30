Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Shares Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Has Decreased Holding; Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 446,921 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 135,906 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 26/04/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Stent Market Analysis Segmented By Technology, Material, End User & Geography, With Forecasts To 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS: QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: VitamIn and oXygen Interventions and Cardiovascular Events (VIXIE); 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 23/03/2018 – CSL BEHRING ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CSL112 TO ASSESS REDUCTION OF EARLY RECURRENT CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN HEART ATTACK SURVIVORS; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: lncessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 823,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 991,672 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 291,950 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 619 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Citigroup Inc owns 21,278 shares. Blackrock reported 5.45M shares. Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.94% or 56,200 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 55,888 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 22,300 shares. Teton Advsr reported 0.42% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 4,470 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 20,749 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Pnc Services Group Inc reported 73,161 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 26,535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 14,051 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 199,102 shares to 374,860 shares, valued at $89.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 59,899 shares to 472,981 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).