Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Shareholder Partner Fund Management LP Lowered Holding; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Lifted Stake by $979,808 as Stock Value Declined

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 16,022 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 446,921 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 8,289 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 29/03/2018 – MEDICINOVA INC SAYS THERE WERE NO INFECTIONS, NO CANCERS, NO CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS NO DEATHS RELATED TO MN-166; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems 3Q Rev $55.6M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Sams” TCM II, Catalog Numbers: 4415; 4416;164925; 164930;164935;164940 UDI; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beacon Roofing Supply to Host 2018 Investor Day on December 13, 2018 – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply: Sell-Off Looks Enticing – And Dangerous – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2018.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 116,919 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 0.08% or 1.06M shares. Df Dent & Co Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 170,654 shares. 537,668 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 19,950 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 80,355 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 45,459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 104,418 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 1,832 shares. 149,025 are held by Broadview Advisors Limited. Zeke Capital Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Holding Co (NYSE:MKL) by 656 shares to 5,478 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 165,134 shares to 721,229 shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 210,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSII) ROE Of 1.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.