Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Stifel Finl (SF) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Lifted Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc analyzed 19,500 shares as the company's stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 59,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 175,364 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 99.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 317,905 shares as the company's stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 637,881 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66M, up from 319,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 331,564 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability holds 12,638 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bank invested in 0.12% or 45,641 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 219,637 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Security Natl Company has invested 0.02% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 125,100 shares. Amg Trust Bank holds 0.06% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) or 17,590 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 311,884 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 50,556 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 3,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). South State Corporation owns 10,479 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 8,745 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability invested in 6,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Stifel Closes Acquisition of Mooreland Partners NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire" on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:SF – GlobeNewswire" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Stifel Completes Acquisition of B&F Capital Markets, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,137 shares to 416,446 shares, valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,202 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "IPO Lockup Expiration Could Rock ShockWave – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Feature LIBERTY 360° Three-year Outcomes Data at 2019 Amputation Prevention Symposium – Business Wire" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "WRE +5.8%, CSII +7% on moves into SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha" published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Here's Why You Should Retain Cooper Companies (COO) Stock – Nasdaq" with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 138,449 shares. 15,450 are held by Cambridge Advisors Inc. Century owns 74,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Pcl reported 82,274 shares. Granahan Investment Inc Ma stated it has 0.91% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). White Pine Capital Llc has 21,610 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Partner Fund LP accumulated 446,921 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Public Sector Pension Board owns 32,100 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 21,356 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 165,615 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Llc owns 0.07% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 8,247 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).