Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Holding by $383,952; Strategic Financial Services Holds Position in Community Bk Sys (CBU)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 81,722 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 69.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 10,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173,000, down from 14,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 75,740 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Flowmeter Module (accessory to Terumo Advanced Perfusion System 1). Provides th; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Periodontitis and Cardiovascular Risk in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; 07/03/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Drugs Market: Incessantly Rising Cases of Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia to Fuel Market Growth, Says TMR; 10/03/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Introduces New Version of its Aplio i900 Premium Cardiovascular Ultrasound; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 27/03/2018 – Intact Vascular Welcomes TOBA BTK Trial One-Year Clinical Study Results Publication in Catheterization and Cardiovascular; 08/03/2018 – At ACC, Siemens Healthineers Introduces a Portable Cardiovascular-Dedicated Ultrasound System; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Compliance With The European Society Of Cardiology Prevention Guidelines In Patients at High Cardiovascular; 06/03/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Presents LIBERTY 360° 18-Month Outcomes at CRT18 lnterventional Cardiology Conference

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $706,076 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.40M for 267.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

