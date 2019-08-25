Cardinal Hlth (CAH) Position Held by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Brown Advisory Has Lowered Its Holding in Assurant (AIZ) by $991,888 as Stock Price Rose

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 10,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 419,203 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.79 million, down from 429,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 584,874 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Hlth (CAH) by 3335.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 373,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 384,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, up from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Hlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.86 million shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO OMCL LB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest invested in 0.07% or 308,852 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated accumulated 55,520 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Reilly Finance Advsr Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 57,225 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 252,916 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.83M shares. 200 were reported by Covington Capital Management. First City Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability reported 320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shoker Investment Counsel holds 0.36% or 10,256 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 649 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs invested in 0% or 128 shares. Moreover, Rech And Management Company has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl I (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,400 shares to 5,002 shares, valued at $625,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 64,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pet (NYSE:OXY).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 12,728 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 557 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 2,134 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Guardian Life Of America holds 149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,700 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,435 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,051 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 6,562 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.14% or 18,300 shares. Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Liability Co owns 32,784 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio.