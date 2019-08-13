Cardinal Health (Put) (CAH) Market Valuation Declined While Paloma Partners Management Company Raised Stake; Emory University Increases Stake in Retrophin (RTRX)

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Put) (CAH) by 78.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 447,652 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 84,085 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group A (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21,406 shares to 14,468 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 11,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 168,489 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc reported 10,509 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.05% stake. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 407,672 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 2.04 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp invested in 0.05% or 625,824 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4.52 million shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6,215 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 13,260 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 13,581 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares to 118,959 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

