Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drugs Wholesale industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health Inc. 48 0.10 N/A 0.15 300.86 AmerisourceBergen Corporation 81 0.11 N/A 4.00 21.78

Demonstrates Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AmerisourceBergen Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cardinal Health Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cardinal Health Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AmerisourceBergen Corporation 0.00% 31% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Cardinal Health Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cardinal Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, AmerisourceBergen Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Cardinal Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AmerisourceBergen Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Cardinal Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $51, and a 10.61% upside potential. On the other hand, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s potential downside is -2.70% and its consensus target price is $88. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cardinal Health Inc. is looking more favorable than AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 68.7%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardinal Health Inc. 2.19% -3.85% -3.93% -6.21% -8.83% 2.53% AmerisourceBergen Corporation 0.3% 1.82% 18.75% 10.98% 5.11% 17.14%

For the past year Cardinal Health Inc. was less bullish than AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors AmerisourceBergen Corporation beats Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities that manufacture, prepare, and deliver radiopharmaceuticals, as well as operates direct-to-patient specialty pharmacies; offers logistics, marketing, and other services; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The companyÂ’s Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular products; wound care products; surgical drapes, gowns, and apparel; exam and surgical gloves; fluid suction and collection systems; and incontinence, enteral feeding, urology, operating room supply, electrode and needle, and syringe and sharps disposal product lines. It also distributes medical, surgical, and laboratory products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers, as well as to patients in the home; and assembles and sells sterile and non-sterile procedure kits. In addition, it offers supply chain services to healthcare providers; and post-acute care management, and transition services and software to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment provides pharmaceutical distribution and other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and offers third party logistics and outcomes research, and other services for biotechnology and other pharmaceutical manufacturers. The companyÂ’s Other segment provides commercialization support services, including reimbursement support programs, outcomes research, contract field staffing, patient assistance and co-pay assistance programs, adherence programs, risk mitigation services, and other market access programs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and animal health care products. It markets its products and services through independent sales forces and marketing organizations. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.