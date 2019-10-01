Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Reaches $47.51 After 9.00% Up Move; Pzena Investment Management Class A (PZN) Shorts Raised By 21.49%

Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN) had an increase of 21.49% in short interest. PZN’s SI was 84,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.49% from 69,800 shares previously. With 44,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A (NYSE:PZN)’s short sellers to cover PZN’s short positions. The SI to Pzena Investment Management Inc Class A’s float is 0.5%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 20,618 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unitThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $13.89B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $51.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CAH worth $1.25B more.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 0.34% above currents $47.51 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Guggenheim. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $318.72M for 10.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

