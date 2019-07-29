Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) EPS Estimated At $0.96; Rev Group (REVG) Shorts Down By 7.01%

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.95% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. CAH’s profit would be $286.13M giving it 11.88 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Cardinal Health, Inc.’s analysts see -39.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 584,187 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) had a decrease of 7.01% in short interest. REVG’s SI was 5.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.01% from 6.30 million shares previously. With 368,000 avg volume, 16 days are for Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s short sellers to cover REVG’s short positions. The SI to Rev Group Inc’s float is 22.35%. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 16,572 shares traded. REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has declined 29.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.18% the S&P500. Some Historical REVG News: 02/05/2018 – HAAS Alert Safety Cloud™ service added to REV Group fire vehicles in multi-year strategic partnership; 07/03/2018 – REV Group 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 REV GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 9.0C; 07/03/2018 – REV Group Sees FY18 Net $90M-Net $110M; 10/04/2018 – REV Group: Tom Phillips to Assume Many of the Duties of Marcus Berto; 23/05/2018 – REV Group to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Partners With ZeroRPM on Idle Mitigation System Specifically Engineered for E-ONE, Ferrara and KME; 07/05/2018 – REV Group Fire Division Launches Decontamination and Biohazard Mitigation Options for Fire Trucks; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – REV GROUP INC – UPDATES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NET INCOME OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF $90 TO $110 MLN AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO A RANGE OF $110 TO $125 MLN

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 4562 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $905.39 million. It operates through three divisions: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.