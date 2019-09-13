Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Drugs Wholesale company, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cardinal Health Inc. has 92.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 84.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.23% of all Drugs Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cardinal Health Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardinal Health Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.06% 15.70% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cardinal Health Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cardinal Health Inc. N/A 46 300.86 Industry Average 119.11M 185.95B 161.32

Cardinal Health Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Cardinal Health Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cardinal Health Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardinal Health Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.00 2.26

Cardinal Health Inc. currently has an average price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential downside of -0.98%. As a group, Drugs Wholesale companies have a potential upside of 4.83%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Cardinal Health Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cardinal Health Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardinal Health Inc. 2.19% -3.85% -3.93% -6.21% -8.83% 2.53% Industry Average 1.25% 2.67% 17.75% 11.09% 7.74% 15.15%

For the past year Cardinal Health Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cardinal Health Inc. are 1.1 and 0.5. Competitively, Cardinal Health Inc.’s competitors have 1.00 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cardinal Health Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.28 shows that Cardinal Health Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cardinal Health Inc.’s competitors are 12.67% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cardinal Health Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Cardinal Health Inc.’s peers.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities that manufacture, prepare, and deliver radiopharmaceuticals, as well as operates direct-to-patient specialty pharmacies; offers logistics, marketing, and other services; and repackages generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare products. The companyÂ’s Medical segment manufactures and sources medical, surgical, and laboratory products, including cardiovascular and endovascular products; wound care products; surgical drapes, gowns, and apparel; exam and surgical gloves; fluid suction and collection systems; and incontinence, enteral feeding, urology, operating room supply, electrode and needle, and syringe and sharps disposal product lines. It also distributes medical, surgical, and laboratory products to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and other healthcare providers, as well as to patients in the home; and assembles and sells sterile and non-sterile procedure kits. In addition, it offers supply chain services to healthcare providers; and post-acute care management, and transition services and software to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers. Cardinal Health, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.