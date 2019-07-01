Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Analysts See $0.96 EPS; Edgar Lomax Co Lifted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding By $8.86 Million

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report $0.96 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.95% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. CAH’s profit would be $286.16M giving it 12.38 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Cardinal Health, Inc.’s analysts see -39.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 1.82 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c

Edgar Lomax Co increased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 53.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 110,775 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 316,243 shares with $25.49M value, up from 205,468 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $108.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 12.15M shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Among 2 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cardinal Health had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 4753.5 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Cardinal Health, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management has invested 0.1% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bnp Paribas Asset reported 35,227 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 2.67 million shares. Webster Bank N A accumulated 924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,232 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 671,292 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com holds 5,578 shares. Brinker holds 118,568 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 0.04% or 335,131 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited owns 608,084 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank holds 8,020 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) stake by 82,225 shares to 813,351 valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 17,900 shares and now owns 960,077 shares. Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,434 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. South Texas Money Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Delphi Ma holds 1.04% or 13,881 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 140,370 are owned by 10. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,839 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y stated it has 2.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 1.01% or 33,025 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Inc reported 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 28,427 shares. Mrj invested in 15,462 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 43,962 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.54% or 43,966 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,669 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 11 analyst reports since January 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, January 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report.