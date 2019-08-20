Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Holder Argi Investment Services Has Boosted Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Held by Bank Hapoalim Bm

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 904,891 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 71.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 28,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 69,061 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 40,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.42M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP invested in 2,544 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 60,647 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 53,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,441 were accumulated by Community Retail Bank Na. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,289 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.5% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 42,664 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 8,800 shares. Riverpark Llc reported 4,050 shares. 536,356 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Tru holds 1.55% or 46,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 498 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 16,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.23% or 283,879 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 4,397 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares to 193,126 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,649 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 61,804 shares. Optimum Investment accumulated 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Incorporated owns 35,212 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.07% or 35.18M shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0% or 550 shares. Duncker Streett owns 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4,282 shares. Iowa Bancorp invested 0.22% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Lc has 0.08% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 19,131 shares. Eqis accumulated 14,479 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 17,423 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 304,587 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 3,294 shares or 0% of the stock. 500 were accumulated by Whitnell & Communications. Pennsylvania Communication reported 26,789 shares.

