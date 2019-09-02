Cardinal Health (CAH) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Shorts Decreased By 5.12%

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CAH) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Cardinal Health Inc’s current price of $43.13 translates into 1.12% yield. Cardinal Health Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) had a decrease of 5.12% in short interest. SPPI’s SI was 8.13M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.12% from 8.57M shares previously. With 805,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s short sellers to cover SPPI’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 367,750 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Will Reduce the Size of the Bd to Eight Members; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY HAS ALSO RAISED GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 23c; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS 2018 REVENUE FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 17/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Highlights Data Showing Poziotinib Overcomes De Novo Resistance of HER2 Exon 20 Insertion Mutations in; 29/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA SAYS MIGHT BE ABLE TO LAUNCH CLINICAL TRIAL WITH BELINOSTAT AND ASIDNA COMBINATION IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ASIDNA INDUCED HIGH POTENTIATION OF BELINOSTAT ACTIVITY ON ITS TARGETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 295,596 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 9,200 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 221,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). First Mercantile Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 4,975 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 175,400 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtn Management has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Vanguard Gp accumulated 0% or 11.39 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Northern reported 1.26M shares. 241 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 4,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $850.93 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

More notable recent Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spectrum Pharma’s (SPPI) Loss Narrows in Q2, Stock Rises – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Behind The Idea: Spectrum Pharma – Great Asset – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has $42 highest and $17 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 263.35% above currents $7.34 stock price. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Friday, March 15. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $17 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 9.52 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.