Cardinal Health (CAH) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Invesco LTD Has Raised Genpact Limited (G) Stake

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CAH) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Cardinal Health Inc's current price of $43.13 translates into 1.12% yield. Cardinal Health Inc's dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased Genpact Limited (G) stake by 278.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Genpact Limited now has $7.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 625,693 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact Limited has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 9.86% above currents $40.96 stock price. Genpact Limited had 10 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 3 report.

Invesco Ltd decreased Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 13,722 shares to 539,980 valued at $107.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) stake by 54,474 shares and now owns 391,163 shares. Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

