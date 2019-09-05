Cardinal Health (CAH) to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019; Endeavour Capital Advisors Lowered Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake By $10.90 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) stake by 31.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 85,158 shares as Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 187,935 shares with $24.07 million value, down from 273,093 last quarter. Signature Bk New York N Y now has $6.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 440,678 shares traded or 11.55% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CAH) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. Cardinal Health Inc’s current price of $44.35 translates into 1.08% yield. Cardinal Health Inc’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 2.61 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%

Among 4 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Signature Bank has $150 highest and $12800 lowest target. $139’s average target is 22.23% above currents $113.72 stock price. Signature Bank had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Wedbush.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 35,405 shares to 221,433 valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 110,031 shares and now owns 172,380 shares. Byline Bancorp Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Signature Bank’s (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Signature Bank (SBNY) is an Attractive Pick Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32M for 10.49 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Cardinal Health, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 138,768 shares in its portfolio. 420 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,256 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 6,413 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,119 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). James Investment Research Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Northern Trust owns 4.03M shares. Seizert Partners Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 22,158 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Korea Investment Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 308,852 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 106,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 29,249 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 53,974 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).