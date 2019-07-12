Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake Has Increased by Novare Capital Management Llc; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Its Holding by $412,282

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 31,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,653 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 59,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 429,388 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 87,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 704,505 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 50,835 shares to 13,799 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 232,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

