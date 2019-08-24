Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.26 Million; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Raised Its Oneok (OKE) Holding by $15.91 Million as Share Value Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 67,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 9,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 77,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.80 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,340 were accumulated by Kwmg Ltd. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Prudential has 0.04% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 508,983 shares. Eqis Cap Management accumulated 0.06% or 14,479 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 20,746 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited holds 245,401 shares. 87,554 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 67,674 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.13% or 753,798 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 2.82 million shares. 435 were reported by Oakworth Cap. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Blackrock invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,759 shares to 410,837 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ONEOK Inc (New) (OKE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amgen, Alphabet And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 31 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.