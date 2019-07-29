Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.24 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Sands Capital Management Boosted Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 28,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 89.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 88,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,525 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 98,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.47M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 29,249 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 12,239 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.19 million shares. Telos Mgmt stated it has 0.09% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 16,289 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 245,401 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 14,236 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.03% or 4,517 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Duncker Streett & accumulated 0.05% or 4,282 shares. Seizert Prns owns 22,158 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 407,213 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Asset Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.02% or 2.65 million shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc accumulated 8,208 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 30,507 shares to 43,017 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.86 million shares to 137,461 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 41,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.