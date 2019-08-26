Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Cut Position by $451,200 as Market Valuation Declined; Millennium Tvp Management Company Trimmed Its Chegg (CHGG) Position by $8.51 Million; Stock Price Rose

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 994,448 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 1.34M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 554,511 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. â€“ CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CAH – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 35,700 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $98.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

