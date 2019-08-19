Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Kwmg Has Increased Position by $2.25 Million; Wealthtrust Axiom Has Lowered Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $397,062

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.92M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO OMCL LB CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors (CAH) – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Cardinal Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action â€“ CAH – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EROS, DBD and CAH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Lc invested in 0.02% or 104,794 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 26,744 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 7,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 1,990 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com has 608,084 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gsa Llp accumulated 49,202 shares or 0.24% of the stock. First Mercantile has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 327 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Cypress Cap Gp has invested 0.1% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Raymond James And holds 0.01% or 95,398 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 4.03 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 16,289 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.27% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33,835 shares to 4,110 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,210 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lilly subpoenaed over insulin pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE, MRK, LLY Q2 Earnings, Upjohn-MYL Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70 million and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.