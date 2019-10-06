Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Kwmg Boosted Position by $309,260 as Stock Price Declined; Horizon Investment Services Holding in Ugi New (UGI) Cut by $2.84 Million as Stock Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 1.81M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 53,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 65,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.06M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Fincl Advsr holds 1,614 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.09% or 492,642 shares. Howland Ltd owns 483,270 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 118,214 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cordasco Network owns 328 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership has 5,595 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advisors holds 497,552 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 236,688 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 3,276 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management accumulated 0.33% or 6,610 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 0.01% or 12,842 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 380,325 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Foster Motley Inc accumulated 101,679 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 169,026 shares.

