Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Raised Position by $727,008; Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stock Price Rose While Bb Biotech Ag Raised Its Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) by 96.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.28M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 784,533 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-PROPRIETARY, CONFIDENTIAL, OTHER SENSITIVE INFORMATION OF CO, OTHER ENTITIES ACCESSED, MAY HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED DUE TO INCIDENT; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 25/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS OFFERING PRICES AT $16.25/SHR; 05/03/2018 Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER $200.0M OF SHRS

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 68,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 53,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 3.21 million shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 46,605 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 13,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Commerce accumulated 0% or 179,575 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 4.31 million shares. 15,089 are held by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company. Whittier Trust reported 381 shares stake. 96,901 were accumulated by Granahan Invest Inc Ma. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 975,447 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 0.06% or 65,031 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 490,826 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc reported 84,815 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13,307 shares to 35,571 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 25,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,705 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 13,581 shares stake. First Communications has 0.21% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 43,477 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tekla Management Ltd Liability owns 6,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 55,520 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 24,854 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Leisure Mgmt reported 14,786 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 138,768 shares. Continental Advsr Lc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.13% stake. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.03% or 4,227 shares.