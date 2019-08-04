Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $461,952; As Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shares Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered by $1.51 Million Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 9,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 35,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 25,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.16M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% . The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 228,541 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 29/03/2018 – TIKEHAU CAPITAL SC TKOO.PA – FINANCES THE ACQUISITION OF BIP BY APAX PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Brookfield, Wi’s Go Bonds; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 9,914 shares to 8,212 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 6,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,534 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 2,370 shares. Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 550 are held by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Mirae Asset Invests has 9,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Lc accumulated 174 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation has 259,073 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd owns 1.05M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 217 are held by Valley National Advisers Inc. Waddell And Reed stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 10,256 were reported by Shoker Investment Counsel. D E Shaw And holds 0.23% or 3.75 million shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Blair William Com Il reported 24,340 shares.

