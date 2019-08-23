Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Stake; Old Republic International Lowered Metlife (MET) Position by $6.64 Million as Stock Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57B, up from 99,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 532,286 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 2.78M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Iowa Financial Bank has 0.22% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,076 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.21% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,320 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 391,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Parsec Financial Management has 193,287 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 310 shares. Putnam Investments Lc stated it has 366,031 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Macquarie Gp has 13.99 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 292,362 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.22% or 118,568 shares. 9,082 are owned by Raymond James Trust Na.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,467 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hexavest has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 82,287 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Com reported 0.65% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Dean Invest Assoc Limited Co has 0.33% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 199,904 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 9,903 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,656 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 574,182 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.23% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 32,906 shares. Burney owns 6,189 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,908 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 163,429 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 72,000 shares to 572,000 shares, valued at $80.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).