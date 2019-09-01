Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Increased Its Position by $411,532 as Share Price Declined; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $773,968

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 54,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 194,753 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 185,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 11.38M shares. Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability holds 42,050 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Century reported 7.29M shares. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 77,073 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 9,348 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Loews invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 1.14% or 73,844 shares in its portfolio. 1.78M are owned by M&T Commercial Bank Corp. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Communications has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). E&G LP has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Colonial Tru Advisors, a South Carolina-based fund reported 117,047 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) reported 17,054 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 126,077 shares or 1.05% of the stock.

