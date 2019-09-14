Cardinal Health (CAH) Position Held by Great West Life Assurance Company; Sphera Funds Management LTD Holds Stake in Merck & Co (MRK)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 38,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 665,389 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.32 million, up from 627,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 2.01M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.90M, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 23,842 shares to 639,631 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,757 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth holds 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 11,860 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 111,796 shares. Whittier Trust reported 1,101 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.14% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation owns 8,745 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co reported 11,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 85,992 are held by Quantitative Inv Management Llc. One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 8,988 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il accumulated 13,283 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc holds 435 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 7,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Stevens LP holds 0.15% or 71,211 shares in its portfolio.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 64,000 shares to 117,625 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).