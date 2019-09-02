Cardinal Health (CAH) Position Has Lifted by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Alpha Windward Increased Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 16,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,612 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 99,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3134.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, up from 134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 905,098 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York accumulated 5,185 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 671,292 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Advisor Prns Llc accumulated 6,413 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Co owns 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1,853 shares. Boston Private Wealth has 5,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.01% or 420 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,976 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation accumulated 8,020 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 128 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 24,854 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 36,630 shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 15,053 shares to 14,225 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstcash Inc by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assocs holds 0.05% or 4,720 shares. Asset has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virtu Limited reported 7,292 shares stake. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,263 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 180,867 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 363,760 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Advisor has invested 0.68% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 25,329 shares. Eastern Bancorporation holds 28,537 shares. Asset Grp Inc reported 2,750 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 3,432 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 10,989 shares. Advisory stated it has 3,562 shares. 70,302 were reported by Cipher Cap Lp. 6.38 million were reported by Capital World Investors.