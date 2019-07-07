Cardinal Health (CAH) Market Valuation Declined While Strs Ohio Decreased Its Position; Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Upped Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $2.04 Million

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 168.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 48,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 28,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 6,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191,000, down from 10,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 2.13 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 12.56 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

