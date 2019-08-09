Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding Raised by Ariel Investments Llc; Somerville Kurt F Has Trimmed General Mills (GIS) Holding by $364,395; Share Price Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 2.56M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 10,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 866,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70M, up from 855,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 4.45M shares traded or 55.27% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares to 62,858 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 4,642 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn holds 279,288 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.29 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 870 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 171,938 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 20,945 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whittier has 14,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25 shares. Birmingham Management Al owns 26,840 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Park Circle Communications has invested 1.39% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.48M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Telos Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tekla Lc accumulated 6,300 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Co owns 17,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 14,313 shares. 3,976 are held by Strs Ohio. Earnest Prns Lc stated it has 179 shares. 10 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Clark Estates New York holds 0.47% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 62,700 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested 0.49% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 35.18 million shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.08% or 7.29M shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 118,568 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 332,564 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 38,365 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $90.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcore Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 149,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).