Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding Held by Global Endowment Management Lp; Centerbridge Partners LP Holding in Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Decreased by $3.79 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.47M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 677.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 83,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TEVA EGBN CAH EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mmtec leads financial gainers, YRIV and VCTR the only losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genworth Mortgage Insurance’s Economist Report, Second Quarter: No Rebound in First-Time Homebuyer Market Despite Improving Housing Affordability – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

